Police chase through Sterling Heights ends with major drug bust

Sterling Heights Police
Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 19, 2022
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ0 — A police chase through Sterling Heights ended with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dangerous drugs off the streets.

Officers tried to pull a car over in the middle of the afternoon on Van Dyke, but the driver kept going.

The car then turned into a subdivision before the driver hit a dead end. At that point, he and his passenger jumped out and ran.

Officers jumped out and chased the suspects through backyards, a parking lot, and across the road before taking them into custody.

Police then found hidden compartments in the car.

Police say the suspects were undocumented immigrants, transporting fentanyl for a Mexican drug cartel.

They seized 20,000 pills disguised as prescription drugs and other forms of fentanyl all worth $350,000.

The suspects now face deportation.

