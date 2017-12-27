Police search for three men accused of trying to rob Utica Jared jewelry store

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are looking for masked men who attempted to rob a jewelry store in Utica.

Police spent hours combing the area, even setting up a perimeter after reports of 3 men with masks attempting to rob the Jared Jewelers.

Detectives used flashlights to find footprints outside the store at Hall Road and Utica Park Drive.

It was allegedly targeted by three men who came in at about 7:00 pm.

Sources say they were planning to carry out a robbery but changed their minds and took off on foot.

It’s unknown if a getaway driver was nearby or if the men managed to escape to another location.

Utica police are not releasing any detailed information at this time.

However they are working together with Sterling Heights police and the Macomb County Sheriff's office.

We've learned no one was hurt.

If you have any info about this please call Utica police right away.