Police searching for witnesses after 14-year-old killed in hit-and-run on I-696 entrance ramp

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 14-year-old boy is dead and police are looking for the driver who hit him. The accident happened around 4:25 a.m. on the eastbound entrance ramp from Groesbeck Highway to I-696.

Michigan State Police say while they do have evidence from the on-scene investigation, they are still looking for witnesses to help "fill in those final pieces".

“God love the family that lost their beautiful child," Susan, a Roseville resident told 7 Action News.

She lives near the entrance ramp and said the blare of the sirens woke her up.

“With the expressway and all, you hear sirens constantly but that one seemed like it was a whole lot, and I knew it was more than just the police," Susan recalled.

State police Lieutenant Mike Shaw said the initial 911 calls came in reporting someone walking along the entrance ramp. Then another caller reported the person had been struck.

Troopers and officers with the Roseville Police Department performed CPR on the teen, but he passed away.

“It’s a horrible thing. I lost my daughter to cancer though. It’s the worst thing in the world a mother has to go through, or a father has to go through," Susan said.

According to Warren police, the 14-year-old boy's mother had reported him missing about 15 minutes before the accident. Investigators didn't specify, but we're told evidence was gathered at the scene.

Lieutenant Shaw explained, "We're also using some other technology that we have in the area to kinda track down exactly where this vehicle was and maybe where they went to."

Police are simply asking the driver to turn themselves in.

“We don't know if there was excessive speed or if the pedestrian stepped out in front of them, but the bad part about it is when you're involved in a crash like this and you don't stop now we're kinda trying to find out what that driver's role was as well," Shaw said.

Susan said, “I hope somebody comes forward (and) will admit what they did.”

“That’s unforgivable," she said of the fact they kept going.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or have any information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.