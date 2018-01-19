Pothole problems: Drivers deal with flat tires as potholes open on Mound Road

(WXYZ) - Pothole problems! They happen every year, when the road starts to crumble.

Some believe Mound Road is one of the worst when it comes to potholes. County officials believe there are thousands of potholes on Mound Road.

"It was a loud boom, a loud boom," said Tiffany Taylor.

She heard that sound and knew her day and wallet was about to be wasted. That's because she ran over a pothole near 16 Mile and Mound Road.

"I knew immediately when the tire pressure drops so instantaneously it was evident that there was no saving that tire."

She pulled into a gas station and called for a tow truck.

"It happens every season but it's still a frustration when you have to endure the expense and the time lost."

Jason Barnes of U Win/Prestige Towing said, "Business is booming."

Tow truck drivers say Mound Road is so bad, they sometimes sit in parking lots waiting for the call.

Barnes explained, "We will have a tire change and then two minutes later, we will have another tire change down Mound Road."

County officials say there are thousands of potholes on Mound Road. Crews have been working overtime every day this week to fix the issues on this road.

So far, they fixed 100 potholes on Mound this week.

Taylor added, "I'm diligent in avoiding them but this was definitely a new one."

"If you cannot avoid a pothole, go as slow as you can to avoid the puncture on the tire and the damaged of the rim. Because you can damage the under carriage, you can damage the lower control arm. It's a mess and the you will pay big bucks to get your car fixed."

Taylor took her car to the dealership and is waiting for an estimate.