Rite Aid customers forced to adjust as more stores close

(WXYZ) — According to Ride Aid, dozens of stores in Michigan are set to close in the coming months.

The company's website states there are 184 stores in Michigan. A company spokesperson tells 7 News Detroit "136 stores in Michigan are included on our store closing motion."

7 News Detroit stopped by the Rite Aid on 12 Mile and Hoover Road. A sign on the door states the pharmacy will close on July 30th and tells customers their prescriptions are being transferred to Walgreens.

Cora Petrosky is among the chorus of voices sharing their disappointment over the growing list of pharmacy closures.

"This is the third time I’ve had to move all my information... this one doesn’t have everything. I get my prescriptions filled at two stores," she told 7 News Detroit.

Petrosky explained, “I’ve had half of my colon removed. I have to have the medications I have to have."

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. They’re sending me to Walgreens, and I don’t know if they’re going to have my medication or I’m going to be starting over again and trying to find it," she said.

Petrosky said she’s concerned she’ll eventually be forced to order prescriptions by mail.

She said, “Sometimes it doesn’t come. What do you do if it doesn’t come?”

“I can’t be a week waiting because they don’t have it," Petrosky said.

She’s not alone. Deborah Shomock said she started going to the 12 Mile and Hoover location after the store at 10 Mile and Van Dyke closed. She said she felt like more than just another customer at the former location.

“Because I would come in and pick something up and they would say, ‘Oh by the way, you need to get your such and such vaccine' or 'it’s time for you to have this and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is so personal that they take the time to remember that kind of stuff,'” Shomock explained.

Laura Axt said of the impending closure, “I was very upset because we come to Rite Aid, ya know, I get my prescriptions here. It’s close to my house. Now, we gotta travel 5 miles to the next pharmacy."

“And they’re nice in there. Everybody’s sweet," she described.

Axt said, “It’s going to be trouble. I’m going o have to find another place.”

Shomock has already adjusted.

“I ended up back at Meijer because at least they’ll probably be in business," she said.