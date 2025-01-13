Watch Now
Roseville artist creates eye-catching Lions snow sculpture

Ed Stross is an artist, devoted Lions fan, and lover of the winter weather. When it comes to his art, he told me he can make a masterpiece with just about any tool.
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ed Stross is an artist, devoted Lions fan, and lover of the winter weather.

When it comes to his art, he told me he can make a masterpiece with just about any tool.

"It's free. Our supplies from the heavens, you know? And I get so giddy. You know, I'm 63 years old, but I feel like I'm nine years old," said Ed.

FULL INTERVIEW: Ed Stross talks about his Lion's snow sculpture

Right at the corner of Gratiot and Utica in Roseville, to honor the Lions and their success, Ed has been outside three times a day- every day- since the first snow. All he needs is a screwdriver, snow, and his hands to design this giant Lion's head he's named Gritty.

"I'm not going to let it melt until they win the Super Bowl," said Ed.

