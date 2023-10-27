Son confesses to murdering mother, putting her body in storm drain because of dispute over his kids

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Jackson, 26, has confessed to killing his mother Samantha Guinther in her Eastpointe home and then hiding her body in a nearby storm drain, according to Eastpointe police.

Jackson was arraigned on multiple charges Friday including premeditated murder and tampering with evidence.

In an unrelated case, Jackson was also arraigned on an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine.

"The simple fact that the son murdered his own mother is terrible," Eastpointe Police Department Lt. A. Holish said.

During Jackson's arraignment, prosecutors said he punched and stabbed his mother because he was upset that she contacted Child Protective Services over concern about the welfare of her grandchildren.

One of Guinther's daughters reported her missing last month but said she had not communicated with her mother since June.

According to police, the daughter said it wasn't unusual for her mother to not return phone calls, but she would have been in touch by now.

During the investigation into Guinther's disappearance, police arrested Jackson and we're told he eventually confessed and led police to his mother's body in the storm drain.

Jackson is now being held on a $10 million bond.

