St. Clair Shores man has Israeli flag stolen, vandalized four times in a single month

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The St. Clair Shores Police Department is investigating as a man's Israeli flag continues to be vandalized and stolen from his property.

Michael Krebs is a proud Jewish man with a Star of David necklace he wears everywhere, Hebrew scripture covering his home, and an Israeli flag flying over his porch.

"I'm just a Jewish person that puts up a flag in support of Israel, just like I have a flag for United States of America," Krebs said.

On February 10 he noticed his flag was missing, but didn’t think much of it and he didn’t catch how it vanished on camera. He quickly replaced the flag, but exactly three weeks later his home surveillance caught a white Jeep pulling up to his home, a suspect jumping out, running straight to the flag but running right back to a getaway driver. Just five minutes later the Jeep returns and a suspect returns to the flag, attempting to take off the entire flag pole.

“They were ripping and pulling, but they couldn’t get the flag," Krebs said.

Krebs once again replaced the flag and now his flag pole as well. Then just last Saturday, the white Jeep returned. However, the suspect came prepared.

"They had scissors this time so that was a little bit premeditated," Krebs said. "They knew they needed scissors and they came back and they cut the flag off.”

St. Clair Shores Police Department The St. Clair Shores Police Department is investigating a string of vandalism to a local man's Israeli flag

Four flags and two flag poles later, Krebs continues to fly his Israeli flag but isn’t getting much sleep due to the late-night trips from the suspects on his property.

While he is disheartened, he says he'll continue to fly the flag that represents his culture and faith.

“It’s pure hatred, it’s the only way I can put it," he said. “I’m never gonna stop. They can take as many as they want and I’ll just keep putting them right back up.”

St. Clair Shores Police Department The suspect vandalizing the flag (left) and the getaway driver in the white Jeep waiting for the suspect to return (right)

Anyone with information on these incidents or surveillance footage of tracking the Jeep/s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department.