Third Michigan pediatric flu death reported in Macomb County

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is confirming another Michigan child has now died from the flu.

The death in Macomb County was reported last week and is now the 3rd pediatric flu death in Michigan. The previous 2 cases were from Wayne County and Genesee County

For Belinda Belcher of Clarkston, a recent get-together became a nightmare after 7 people in her family came down with the flu. Her 24-year-old son, who has a chromosome disorder, had to be hospitalized. So too did her nearly 2-year-old grandson.

“Oh my gosh, he was so sick. His oxygen level, it was so low,” Belcher said of her grandson. “Everybody is doing better, but I can't believe how fast it went through everybody."

That grandson ended up spending a week in the hospital, and had to be taken there by ambulance with a high fever and trouble breathing.

“He's healthy. He doesn't have any issues that should have caused it to be harder for him, but it was,” said Belcher.

The scary situation unfolded as Michigan reported the highest possible level of flu activity, along with 9 other states. Nationwide, 86 children have now died from the flu, with 3 of them in Michigan. The state is now reporting more than 16,000 flu-related patient visits from all age groups.

“This has been a really bad influenza season,” said Dr. Anurag Malani, Infectious Disease Physician and Hospital Epidemiologist at Trinity Health Ann Arbor. "It reminds me way back to even 2009-2010 when we had H1N1."

Dr. Malani says, across Michigan, Trinity Health has more than 100 flu patients currently hospitalized. Some in the ICU and some on ventilators. He says the ages most at risk are those older than 65, and younger than 2.

“It can definitely affect healthy people, but the majority of people that are going to be in the hospital are going to have some underlying risk factor,” said Dr. Malani.

Dr. Malani says antiviral treatment can help with early infection and encourages people to get their flu vaccine.

Now that her family is feeling better, Belinda hopes no other families go through what hers went through or worse.

“My heart goes out to the families that lost their children through this because I know how sick my son was, and I know how sick my grandson was," said Belcher. "That was scary."

Dr. Malani also says it is not too late to get your flu shot if you haven’t yet. It’s recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.