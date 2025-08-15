ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The annual GreekFest at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in St. Clair Shores is expected to draw more than 10,000 people for a celebration of Greek culture.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Thousands expected at annual GreekFest celebration in St. Clair Shores this weekend

The three-day event offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy things like live entertainment, games, Greek vendors, and authentic Greek meals.

"From an all-around experience, people love coming here. It's a weekend that really showcases Greek culture and what we're all about," said Tom Giftos, co-chair of GreekFest.

WXYZ-TV

Organizers take pride in the authenticity of the food offerings at the festival.

"Our pork kabobs, all made by hand, our chicken kabobs, made by hand, everything hand-made," said Achilles Papakonstantinou with GreekFest.

WXYZ-TV

The Hellenic Museum of Michigan is also featured at the event, with an exhibit highlighting the history of Detroit's Greektown.

"Everything kind of started in the late 1800s when Greece started immigrating to the U.S., and they started collecting in the community, mostly sticking together because a lot of people didn't speak English. So they went to where other Greek-speaking people were," said Evans Tasiopoulos, creative director with Hellenic Museum of Michigan.

WXYZ-TV

Many attendees say GreekFest has become a summer tradition they look forward to each year, with everyone having their favorite aspects of the celebration.

"When you were younger, it was always about hanging out with your friends, but once you get older, you start to enjoy the food a little bit more," said Michael Andary, who was visiting GreekFest.

WXYZ-TV

For others, the cultural performances are the highlight.

"My favorite part is the kids dancing; they come out in traditional costumes. My son is dancing this year," said Erika Bekios, who was visiting GreekFest.

WXYZ-TV

The festival organizers find satisfaction in the community's continued support.

"The draw that we get shows us that people are paying attention and they know that we're here and they know what we do," said Giftos.

The event runs through Sunday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in St. Clair Shores.

——————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

