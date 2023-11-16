Two in custody after wild police chase through three cities, man in ski mask switched vehicles during pursuit

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — When officers with Warren police spotted a speeding black Dodge Ram pickup truck with no license plate, they attempted to pull the vehicle over. But the man behind the wheel, who was reportedly wearing a ski mask, had no plans to stop and the chase was on.

Police chase video from Warren police

It happened around 4:00 pm Wednesday. And near Mound Road and Toepher is where it appears the driver of the fleeing pickup truck tried to make it over the median, but instead turned around, smashing into a couple of Warren police vehicles.

The vehicle continued into Detroit on Outer Driver near Klinger Street where the fleeing driver bailed out of the pickup truck and hopped into a black Cadillac Escalade that was waiting for him, facing in the opposite direction of traffic.

There were then three men in the SUV that went into Hamtramck where they crashed.

Two of the three men were apprehended, a teenager and a man in his thirties.

A third suspect managed to escape but his apprehension may only be a matter of time.

Warren Police believe the men are tied to a series of crimes including home invasion and narcotics in the metro Detroit area.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said, “We are very fortunate that no officers or citizens were seriously injured as a result of these suspects’ reckless actions. Like every police pursuit, this pursuit was closely monitored in real-time by patrol supervisors. Traffic was not heavy and the speeds were moderate throughout the entire pursuit and ultimately, two suspects were arrested."

