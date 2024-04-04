VIDEO: Trash collectors save woman from burning house in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Keeyon Beaty, Norberto Altman, and Gary Whitcher learned what it’s like to be firefighters Thursday morning.

The three of them are trash collectors from Priority Waste.

Their day was off to a normal start but when they got to Inches Street near Beyne in Mount Clemens things took a dramatic turn.

Watch the full video from their truck:

FULL VIDEO: Workers jump into action after seeing house on fire

Whitcher noticed there was a fire at a house on the block. As he was calling 911, Altman and Beaty ran over to the house and saw a woman inside.

“Real black smoke, real hot,” said Altman. “It looked like someone needed help. That’s what made me rush to see if anyone was in the house.”

“When she got by the window… she listened perfect, she wasn’t too panicked, we were able to grab her out and get her down safely,” said Beaty.

When the Mount Clemens Fire Department got to the scene, Altman and Beaty were walking the 70-year-old woman across the front yard.

“Without their intervention that they provided this morning, this would’ve been a fatal fire,” said Fire Chief Dan Reynolds.

Fire Chief Dan Reynolds says the woman chose not to go to the hospital and she is expected to be okay.

“I would like to thank them again for having the courage and fortitude to intervene what they did this minting was great personal risk but the reward was equally as important,” said Chief Reynolds. “They saved somebody’s life.”

“I feel proud that I saved a life,” said Altman.

“We got there at the perfect time, I’m glad we were able to save her,” said Beaty.

Chief Reynolds says the cause of the fire is still under investigation but he doesn’t believe there was any malicious activity involved in this fire.