Warren man charged with setting ex's house on fire, killing her two cats

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman is grieving the loss of her two cats after her ex-boyfriend allegedly set her home on fire with her cats inside.

Lacey Mason says she decided to stay at her mom's house Saturday night after she and her boyfriend got into an argument at a party. But she says early that morning, she woke up to a real life nightmare.

Police were on her mother's doorstep, telling her that her home burned down overnight, and her boyfriend is their main suspect.

When Lacey looked at her phone, she saw a haunting message left by her boyfriend.

"Told me that I have 5 minutes to answer or he's going to burn this place to the ground," she says.

And now, she's working to pick up the pieces and rebuild her life.

"It's really hard to think you know somebody and think they would never hurt you, but I could have been killed," she says.

Bond for 29-year-old Jesse Humphrey has a cash bond set at $500,000.

Lacey has set up a GoFundMe page to help rebuild her life.

