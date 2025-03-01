Warren resident forced to remove flags of positivity due to ordinance violation

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — After attempting to spread positivity to thousands of passersby, a Warren resident said she received a citation from the city to take down several flags.

Traci Dixon tells 7 News Detroit, “A lot of people are struggling right now. Ya know, the economy is tough, and if you can make somebody smile while making yourself smile, I think that’s the key."

From showing support for Lions football to words of affirmation, to raising awareness about ALS and showing support for those battling the disease like her father, Dixon said she’s been forced to remove the flags from her fence. She started hoisting them about a year ago.

“I received a citation from the city of Warren on Saturday that said that I had to remove the signs from my fence, and I had 5 days to do so or I could be fined up to a thousand dollars per day," Dixon says.

She removed them Monday. Thousands of people passed by the signs every day since the fence faces 12 Mile Road off of Audrey Avenue in Warren. From her bumper sticker to the light-up sign in her window, it’s evident that Dixon, a special education teacher in Royal Oak, is all about spreading positivity.

“I do a lot of positive signs in my classroom, and the fence is a little unsightly," Dixon said. “I thought the flags would be happy and a positive reminder."

She said she’s received a lot of positive feedback. Flowers and kind notes have been left at the door. That's quite the contrast from the citation left in her mailbox.

Dixon explained, “So, I was pretty shocked, and then I was sad. I didn’t want anybody to be upset.”

City Councilman Jonathan Lafferty tells 7 News Detroit, “Apparently, a neighbor complained about the signs.”

He said he saw Dixon’s Facebook post about the citation where she asked what she could do. So, Lafferty said he reached out to offer her some guidance.

Lafferty said, “The city is very good at identifying the issues and telling people what they can’t do, but one of the things we need to get better at as a city is explaining to the residents what they can do in a situation.”

“I’ve worked with the city attorney’s office. I’ve worked with the building department, and we’re working together to provide her that information," he explained.

As Dixon awaits a call back from the city's legal department, she'd like her message at Tuesday's city council meeting to be taken into consideration.

“I would hope that in the future maybe there'd be some clarification in a letter. It wouldn't be so cookie cutter," she said.

Dixon said she plans to go before the zoning board to request a variance in an effort to make an exception for her signs.