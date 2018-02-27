Worker who died in Sterling Heights trench collapse identified

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A collapsed trench killed a construction worker in Sterling Heights Monday.

The incident occurred on Mound Road, where a contractor was attempting to perform an underground sewer line disconnect.

Rescuers were confronted with a 20-foot long trench when they arrived at the scene, about 4 feet wide with depths up to 12 feet. The worker was at the bottom of the trench when the walls collapsed on him.

Approximately 3 feet of heavy clay-type soil had covered the victim.

Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said an estimated 75 personnel worked on the recovery effort. Crews worked for about three hours stabilizing the trench walls and removing the soil to locate the victim.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Jason Holmes of Sterling Heights, was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

The trench was filled so the scene could be safe.