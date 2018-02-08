Closing school because of bad weather is a team decision in Monroe and other districts

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Jerry Oley is the Executive Director of Monroe Schools Operations. He’s among 4 who survey the roads in and around the city while watching real time weather radar.

500 students at the high school drive themselves. Another 4,000 students ride the bus.

“We’ve canceled because of icing conditions, drifting snow conditions or depth of snow conditions, Oley says, “Number one for us can we break reasonable or are we slipping and sliding all over the place.”

The road reports go to Superintendent Julie Everly who is also watching the radar, weather reports, talking with police, the sheriff and other communities where the storm may have already hit. Tonight will be busy.

“Usually on an evening call, we’re looking at round 7 or 8 o’clock, “ Everly says.

Monroe like many districts are down to only one or two snow days left. When gone, extra days are added on at the end of the school year in June.

“When it comes to making a call whether we have school, we really just focus on safety, “ Everly says.

Rhonda Miller has 3 kids and when school is closed she and her husband often still work and have to get help.

“I would call my friend Jason and see if he’s available. If not, I will call my mom,” Miller says.

She works at Detroit Stoker her husband works at Ford in Dearborn. She says her employer is very flexible if she has to be a mom rather than a project coordinator.

“My folks here they’re amazing. They’re like you go take care of family first. That’s what needs to be done.”