Erie Orchards and Cider Mill owner under fire for racist comments caught on video

ERIE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An orchard owner is under fire for racist remarks he made toward a family who is Muslim.

Video shows the owner of the Erie Orchards and Cider Mill saying racist comments to a father - accusing the family of stealing and then preventing them from leaving.

"Every Muslim that comes in here steals from me... that's racist... you are racist... of course I am!"

That's part of the conversation that was captured by Palestinian immigrant Joe Mahmoud on his phone at Erie Orchards and Cider Mill this past Sunday. Joe says he came here with his wife and 3 kids. But when it was time for them to head back, things turned ugly in a matter of seconds.

"We already picked up some u-picked peaches that they picked up. I think we spent like $60 before we even went to the back," he says.

Since the kids wanted to experience picking peaches, Joe asked permission from one of the employees.

"He said sure, but you are not going to find anything. I said, well if we do, then we put in a bag, do we pay for it? He said no don't worry about it," Joe says.

But according to Joe that wasn't the case. As the family was heading out with an additional selection of peaches, they were stopped by the owner of the cider mill, Steve Elzinga.

"Just opened the door and started going through my stuff. Then he goes in the back where my daughter is and I'm like what is doing now, my daughter is sleeping and he is going through her diaper bag," Joe says.

Joe says Steve took the bag of picked peaches inside and demands $58.

"He said you are going to pay. And I'll make sure you pay. That right there, was like, you know what, no," Joe says.

While walking back to his truck, without the peaches, Joe says he heard the unthinkable.

"'You people always come down here'... I said what do you mean you people,' Joe says.

The following was captured on video:

"You said I hope these Muslims don't come back here."

"I don't want you here."

"Why would I want to spend any money with you when you say that?"

"I don't need you."

"I don't need you either."

"So why are you here?"

"I like to help local businesses."

"Well, we don't need you."

It was time to meet Steve.

"Are you, his brother?" he asked me.

"No, he is not my brother," I replied.

Once that was out of the way.

"I'll tell you what happened. I have several problems with Muslims, how have come picked and don't pay. Oh, they thought it was free, he was the third one on Sunday who came, had $57 worth of apples, and said I'm not paying," Steve says.

Steve told me his comments were driven out of frustration.

"Yeah I know the video, I said that Muslims are all thieves," he says.

"Are you ashamed about that?" I asked.

"No, you know what, why do we have to put up with that almost a daily and weekly basis? Every time a Muslim would drive in, my staff would call me and say we have Muslims out there. We got to be extremely careful," Steve says.

"How do you know they are Muslims?" I asked.

"Their women have all...... this and that," Steve says.

But in the end, Steve says he's got no hate and, in the future, not generalize.

"Obviously, I don't feel this way about everybody okay, about Muslims, we've had a lot of Muslims who come here, who pick and pay," Steve says.

Now, moving forward, there is going to be a checkpoint for everyone coming out of the cider mill, and Steve says it won't be racially driven.