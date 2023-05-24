Monroe County launches crackdown on drug-impaired driving

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monroe County deputies are sending a clear message: if you abuse drugs and get behind the wheel to drive impaired, you’ll likely find yourself in the back of a squad car as they crack down.

“A lot of times people are speeding, driving recklessly or aggressively,” Deputy Cody Carena said.

He’s one of two drug recognition experts who are specially trained to identify those driving illegally with drugs in their system.

“There is no 'Get Out of Jail Free card,'” Carena said.

Statistics from the Monroe County sheriff show in 2023, 118 people have been arrested for impaired driving. Sixty percent were under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“We are seeing people smoking marijuana in the car, before they leave, using edibles,” Carena said.

“We do eye tests with pupil size, clinical indicators, body temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, muscle tone,” he added.

The training he’s received in Florida and Michigan can also determine if someone isn’t on drugs but rather has a medical condition such as diabetes or multiple sclerosis.

“Believe it or not, I’m not against marijuana. They don’t drive correctly. I work here and watch what goes on in the street,” one citizen said in support of the patrols.

Deputies say they are also cracking down on drivers from Ohio purchasing marijuana products in Michigan and driving impaired.