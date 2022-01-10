Police chase leads to arrest of dangerous suspects, seizure of firearm, cash and more

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — At about 2:40 am this past Saturday a 911 caller alerted the Wyandotte Police Department of shots fired in the 600 block of North Drive.

As per witness accounts, the suspects drove off in a silver van.

"Officers racing towards the van, he sees it westbound on Emmons in our city," said Archie Hamilton, Deputy Chief, Wyandotte Police Department.

After a failed traffic stop, the vehicle takes off on westbound Southfield Road toward I-75 at speeds greater than 110 mph.

At this point, officers from Brownstown, Monroe, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department joined the chase.

The situation turned dangerous when the suspects got off at exit 11 in Monroe County.

"He started driving down the city streets, where the speed limit is only 25mph, Travelling at speed well over 80, at one point he turned into an ally he crashed into one of our patrol cars then sent him crashing into a fence, and the vehicle becomes inoperable," said Archie Hamilton, Deputy Chief, Wyandotte Police Department.

The passenger and driver, both 26-years-old, jumped out of the van and attempted to run away from the police.

"Passenger ran for several blocks, and was apprehended, the driver made it a few feet from the vehicle he tripped and was arrested, both put up a struggle, the driver had to be tased," said Archie Hamilton, Deputy Chief, Wyandotte Police Department.

The police also discovered a loaded firearm, catalytic convertors, and large amounts of cash.

In addition to this incident, the occupants are persons of interest in other serious crimes.

Deputy Police Chief Hamilton says the pursuit lasted for 20 minutes and highlights the effective response by police departments involved.

"These officers truly put themselves in the line of danger to apprehend these very dangerous criminals," said Archie Hamilton, Deputy Chief, Wyandotte Police Department.

The driver was arraigned this afternoon on charges of:

1) Malicious Destruction of Property- More than $1,000.00, less than $20,000.00 (5-year felony)

2) Fleeing & Eluding 3RD Degree (5-year felony)

3) Habitual Offender-Second Offense Notice

Meanwhile, the passenger will be arraigned in Monroe County over the next 72 hours.

Deputy Police Chief Hamilton also says that all other stories circulating on social media surrounding this incident are rumors.

The public is being urged to verify details through official sources.

