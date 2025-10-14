Non-profit celebrates 25 years of providing hair replacements to children with medical hair loss

SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan-based nonprofit is marking a major milestone while continuing to transform the lives of children experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions.

Children with Hair Loss, founded in South Rockwood, is celebrating 25 years of providing free hair replacements and care kits to young people who have lost their hair for medical reasons. The organization has helped more than 10,000 families since its inception.

The nonprofit was born from founder Regina Villemure's personal experience when her young niece underwent cancer treatment. As a salon owner and hairdresser from Downriver, Villemure noticed a critical gap in available resources.

"When they were wearing something (a wig), it was something that would be fit for their grandmother, their great-grandmother, it definitely wasn't child-appropriate at all," Villemure said.

The organization serves children with various conditions, including cancer.

"There's so many alopecia children, there's burn children, there's children with a disorder called trichotillomania where they pull their hair out, and they all need us," Villemure said.

Aleena Smith from Dundee experienced this need firsthand when she was diagnosed with alopecia areata at age 5 after a family spring break vacation.

"My mom and my grandma were brushing my hair, and then it started kinda falling out in chunks," Smith said.

The autoimmune disease that causes hair loss was particularly difficult for Smith.

"My hair was a big part of me because my mom's a hairdresser," Smith said.

In 2024 alone, Children with Hair Loss sent care kits to 645 children across every state in the country. The wigs arrive ready to wear, providing immediate confidence to recipients.

"Their hair comes perfectly styled. Ready to just take off the styrofoam and put on their head, and look in the mirror and get that big smile, and the confidence it gives them is amazing," Villemure said.

Volunteers play a crucial role in the organization's success. Carol Orkisz, a former school teacher who volunteers with the nonprofit, understands the impact of their work.

"To come in and have hair on their head and they feel so much better," Orkisz said.

The organization is preparing for its annual charity ball on November 8, which serves as both a fundraiser and celebration for the children they serve.

"That's a whole weekend for and about the kids. Building their confidence, teaching them how to do their hair or their makeup, eyebrows, their eyelashes. It's not always about the hair, it's about the whole package of what we do for them," Villemure said.

For recipients like Smith, the organization's impact extends far beyond providing wigs.

"I'm just grateful they can help other children like me," Smith said.

