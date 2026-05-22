'Unauthorized taste-testing': Beekeeper suspects black bear in Monroe County honey heist

CARLETON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A beekeeper's investigation into a honey heist suggests a black bear is roaming Carleton. Last week, 7 News Detroit reported on a black bear sighting near Rockwood and Flat Rock. That's the furthest southeast a bear has ever been officially recorded in Michigan.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Beekeeper suspects black bear in Monroe County honey heist

Beekeeper Chris Jarvis spent Friday afternoon securing some of his hive boxes after something, potentially a bear, did a little unauthorized taste-testing the other night.

“It’s a lot more work than people realize. I mean, those suits are pretty hot," he told 7 News Detroit. “Yeah, I have a hundred some hives in the area."

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PREVIOUS REPORT: Two black bear sightings confirmed in southern counties

Two black bear sightings confirmed in southern counties

Some of those hive boxes are on Karen Roberts’ property in Carleton. Just the other day, her husband noticed something was off.

“My husband was mowing the lawn, and he came in, and he said, ‘Hey, ya know, something knocked over the beehives,'" she recalled.

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They called Jarvis, whose investigation into the honey heist led him into the woods.

Jarvis explained, “The beehives were knocked over, and the frames were pulled out and strewn around the woods, and there was a bunch of claw marks in the frames."

"The claw marks were big, as big as my hand," he said. “The hives themselves probably weigh a hundred to 200 pounds, and then I had about another 70 pounds of cinder blocks on top of it. It wasn’t easy to move."

“I spoke with the DNR initially on the phone this morning. They told me from the description it definitely sounded like a bear attack," he told 7 News Detroit.

If this was the work of a black bear, it’s unclear if it's the same one from the Rockwood and Flat Rock sighting.

Roberts said, "I walk it twice a day, actually, with our dogs. We have 55 acres, and I know it inside and outside. We’re actually doing rehabilitation to it and trying to get rid of invasive species and bring in wildlife. We never thought we’d bring in a bear, though.

She said she’s not concerned. Black bears typically avoid humans.

But to protect his honey and his money, Jarvis is also considering electric fences and getting a trail cam.

“Any measures I can do to keep the bees safe," he said. “I just hope there’s some berries or something to eat. Leave my hives alone.”

If you spot a black bear or any bear, for that matter, contact the DNR.