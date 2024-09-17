15-year-old Southfield high school student arrested for carrying a loaded concealed weapon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was this past Monday, around 10 in the morning when school resource officers at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology were looking for a 15-year-old student who they believed was carrying a concealed handgun.

The police shared body cam footage showing the moment the male student was arrested in the men's room.

POLICE VIDEO: Southfield officers arrest student with gun

"There was a brief struggle over that weapon; they were able to get him to the ground, place him in handcuffs, and get him to the Children's Village," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

The police say the gun was found in the minor's waistband area. Chief Barren tells us the Detroit resident is currently being held without bond.

"One thing I want to highlight is that this gun was fully loaded, and there was a round in the chamber," said Chief Barren.

Most importantly, the Chief says it was a vital tip that came from students who alerted the school security.

"At this time there is no suggestion that he had any intention of using the weapon to harming the school, once again its preliminary information, what we gathered is that he had some type of conflict with individuals in Detroit and other school district and he carries the gun for protection," said Chief Barren.

"It kind of do me for a loop when I heard about it," said Christopher Jones, a parent.

Christopher Jones' 14-year-old son goes to Southfield High School, and he was in disbelief when he learned about the incident.

"I just try to instill in him to stay alert; if you don't like something, tell somebody," said Jones.

"Also, thank God for the person who called in the tip," said Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"Exactly, I want to thank that person because, evidently, he or she was paying attention," said Jones.

The minor was charged this afternoon with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting and Obstructing, and Possession of a Weapon in a Weapons Free School Zone.

"Has he been arrested before?" asked Javed.

"He has been detained before for possession of a stolen motor vehicle," said Chief Barren.

The investigation also reveals that the student allegedly stole the handgun from a friend's home.

"We are very grateful for everyone's role in a quick conclusion," said James Jackson, Chief of Staff, Southfield Public School District.

The police are looking for additional information, if you happen to know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Southfield Police Department at (248)-796-5500 reference complaint number 24-33976.

