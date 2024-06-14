26-year-old parole absconder targeted senior citizen in deadly beating, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stavon Lindsay, 26, is accused of targeting a man more than three times his age in a brutal assault in Southfield.

Ten days after being in an intensive care unit, Maurice Elmore, 79, died as a result of blunt force trauma.

"I can't believe this happened," said Elmore's daughter-in-law, Corletta Elmore. "He had nothing to do with violence. He will be missed."

Southfield Police said Lindsay's crimes on May 30 began with misdemeanor offenses but ended with felony murder, all taking place within a one-mile stretch of Telegraph Road, during a time span of about 40 minutes.

Police showed surveillance video of a person they identify as Lindsay first destroying a mailbox near a collision shop at 10:54 pm. About 25 minutes later, surveillance video taken from outside a restaurant reportedly shows Lindsay trying to steal a bike before being confronted by the owner of that bike.

Video shows the bike owner trying to stop the thief but he's repeatedly assaulted and ultimately backs away.

Police said Lindsay walked away without the bike but a short time later, picked up a piece of concrete and threw it through the window of a Tim Horton's on Telegraph Road, according to a witness.

The bike owner did not report the incident that night.

Lindsay continued to walk north on Telegraph and at the intersection of Franklin Road, he encountered Maurice Elmore at 11:34 pm.

Police said Lindsay stared at Elmore as the grandfather walked across the road before rushing him in his first attack on the senior citizen.

Elmore was able to get up and he staggered a short distance. Police said Lindsay watched Elmore from across the road and rushed back to punch and kick him again before walking off with Elmore's cell phone and wallet.

A passerby called 911.

When detectives were investigating the following day, the bike owner approached police and detailed his incident with Lindsay.

Police said it was thanks to Elmore's family that they were able to quickly crack the case. Knowing his cell phone had been stolen, the family accessed Elmore's phone records to see the calls that someone was making on his phone. That meant police were able to avoid a delay in getting the information from Elmore's mobile phone provider.

Stavon Lindsay has been charged with felony murder, malicious destruction of a building, malicious destruction of property, and misdemeanor assault and battery for his alleged attack on the owner of the bike.

During his arraignment Friday afternoon, Lindsay told the judge that he understood the charges he was facing and asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Lindsay said he does not have a job but receives food stamps, Medicare, and Social Security disability.

For over a year, Stavon Lindsay had been listed as a parole absconder out of Wayne County Third Circuit Court for a drug crime involving methamphetamine.

Southfield Police did not have any previous contact with Lindsay but have learned that he reportedly has a history of mental health issues.

Chief Elvin Barren believes Lindsay focused his violent attack on Elmore because of his age, calling Lindsay a "coward" for continuing that assault on Elmore instead of walking away like he did in the case of the man with the bike.

Barren said, "You had to think about whether or not you're going to assault the man who is younger and giving you some resistance, and then you made a decision to leave him alone. But then you attack the elderly man, repeatedly, until he ultimately succumbs to his injuries."

Bond was denied for Lindsay. He's due back in court later this month.

