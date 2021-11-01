3 communities issue boil water advisory, 1 district closed after massive water main break

(WXYZ) — Three metro Detroit communities have issued a boil water advisory and one school district is closed after a massive water main break along 14 Mile in Farmington Hills.

The communities currently under a boil water advisory are: Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township. The Novi Consolidated School District is also closed Monday due to the water main break.

14 Mile Road continues to be completely closed to traffic between Halsted and Drake Roads due to the water main break.

It sounded like a waterfall and looked like a geyser. A water main break shot up from the ground along 14 Mile in Farmington Hills, breaking through the sidewalk. The gushing water started just after 5:00pm and continued until nearly 9:30 p.m.

“The amount of water is just unbelievable," said neighbor John Shinske. "The whole street is flooded.”

A neighborhood backs up to this part of 14 mile. The 4 homes directly in the waters path were severely damaged. A river of water and debris poured from their backyards into the street, as pieces of one home float away.

“The sheer force blasted most of the wall of the rear of this house off, entered the home and poured through the home," said Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh.

Outside the damaged homes, thousands of homes across 8 Metro Detroit communities are now impacted. That includes Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Commerce Township, Novi, Walled Lake and Wixom.

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, the regional pressure levels never dipped to the point that would require a regional boil advisory, however some communities have issued their own out of an abundance of caution.

“We just went and bought a lot of water, we’re still probably going to buy more tomorrow," said West Bloomfield resident Aleena Dabbish.

For these residents, it’s all too familiar. In 2017 near this exact same intersection, the same water main suffered a massive break. It put more than 250,000 people under a boil advisory that lasted days.

“I know that Great Lakes Water Authority has worked on improvements to the systems and hopefully those valves and things they renewed will be beneficial for this break,” Chief Unruh said.

But given that past experience, many residents aren’t expecting to use their water anytime soon. They worry tonight is only the beginning of a long week ahead.

“Oh yea, probably over a week, that’s a possibility. That's what happened a while back when they turned off the water for a few days,” Dabbish said. "Just gotta wait and hold on and buy a lot of water I guess.”