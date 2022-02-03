'An everyday thing': Neighbors help neighbors in midst of snowstorm

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the midst of a winter storm Wednesday afternoon, America Dixon was out in her West Bloomfield driveway clearing off as much snow as she could while the snow continued to fall.

“It seemed like it’s getting pretty bad out here, but I wanted to get a head start,” Dixon said.

The wet, heavy snow was not easy to lift alone but with her husband at work, alone it would have to be.

However as it so happens, her neighbors had the day off.

“I turned around and they were there," Dixon said. "They’re good neighbors.”

As soon as Dixon picked up her shovel, brothers Usher, Levi and Arie Silko put down their Playstation controllers and picked up their shovels too. They headed over to Dixon's house across the street with their Dad to lend a hand. All three brothers are 10 years old and younger.

“They were cooped up in the house for a little bit too much, so we left," said the boys' father Chad Silko. "Now I got them to work.”

Chad Silko says this act of kindness was a no-brainer, certainly nothing special and definitely not something that would make the evening news.

“Just regular common sense," Chad Silko said. "An everyday thing if you ask me.”

It was an everyday thing that's making a world of difference. Within 15 minutes, the job was already done, clearing a path for more kindness to travel through the storm.

“It means a lot, it really means a lot," Dixon said. "Everybody needs to stick by each other and help each other out as much as possible.”