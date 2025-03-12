Architects, engineers prepare to bid on Waterford Community Center Project

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford Community Center Project entered a new phase, today.

Township representatives laid out their vision for the community center to a room full of architects, engineers, and construction managers.

The firms plan to bid on bringing the $22 million project to life. Voters approved the project through a bond on the November election ballot.

The project includes adding indoor and outdoor recreational amenities and making the Oakland Community College Highland Lakes campus ADA compliant and parking-friendly for seniors.

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years,” architect Alex Adler told 7 News Detroit.

Adler, a senior project manager for French Associates, said French is well-equipped to renovate the buildings, which is a method he finds to be a much greater challenge than new construction.

“About 90 percent of the work that we do ends up being rehabilitating or renovating or adding onto an existing structure,” he explained. “One of those challenges is working with the existing structure, working with the existing mechanical systems."

The two other buildings, High Oaks Hall and Levinson Hall, will be torn down.

Longtime architect Jeffrey Harrison said, “Seems like there's some stuff that needs to be relooked at actually as far as concept plan, overall master plan."

Harrison, the president and CEO of Vivid Design Group and Waterford resident, questions that decision.

He said, “(Levinson Hall) has a fire suppression system. (Student center) doesn't have a fire suppression system. This has open balconies that are against code. That doesn't."

Waterford Township Parks and Recreation Director Alison Swanson said it's not feasible within the parks and recreation budget to operate four buildings. She said the student center and physical education building, which will be brought up to code, both have the size and amenities needed for the township's vision.

Now, she said the next step is picking the right architect for the work.

Swanson said, “It's not just the lowest bidder. It's the firm or group that meets the qualifications with experience and vision, design."

She said the applicants will be narrowed down to three firms who will then interview.

