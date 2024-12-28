Attorney Mike Morse offering free Uber vouchers for a safe ride home on New Year's Eve

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — New Year's Eve is one of the most dangerous days to be on the road because it's one of the most popular drinking holidays in the United States.

According to the state of Michigan, 41% of all fatal crashes in the state involved drugs and/or alcohol in 2023.

With the rise of ride services like Uber, Lyft, and AAA Tow to Go, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a car if you've been drinking.

Father and attorney Mike Morse says he sees the consequences of driving while intoxicated almost every day in his office.

"New Year's Eve is the worst. And I tell them, you know, I don't want you driving. I don't want you driving as a passenger. I actually don't even want them in an Uber, if possible. However, if they're out, they must have a designated driver or an Uber to pick them up or take them home. They cannot be driving themselves," said Morse.

To avoid the potentially life-threatening consequences of drinking behind the wheel, Morse is offering Detroiters 1,000 free Uber vouchers to make sure everyone gets home safely.

"For this relatively small amount of money to save a life or get people home safe, it's completely worth it," said Morse.