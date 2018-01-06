Bicyclist in Oakland County dies after being struck by multiple vehicles

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - A man from Pontiac was pronounced dead after being struck from behind by multiple vehicles while riding his bike.

The 51-year-old victim was riding a bicycle westbound on W. Kennett Road when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene; parts collected indicated that the responsible vehicle was a blue Ford, but the vehicle model and year is unknown at this time, police say.

After being struck, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was then struck by at least two other vehicles that were also traveling westbound.

The first vehicle was a 2010 Ford Fusion operated by a 59-year-old Ferndale resident. The second vehicle was a 2005 Lexus RX operated by a 48-year-old Pontiac resident.