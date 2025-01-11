Bird flu confirmed in animals at Waterford public park, employees being monitored

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford Township public park has now closed off its chicken coop after multiple birds were found dead from the bird flu, and at least one worker is experiencing symptoms.

VIDEO: Dr. Lea Monday from Wayne State talks about what people need to know about the bird flu

Oakland County Health officials announced today the confirmed cases in animals at Hess-Hathaway Park and say that nearly a dozen workers are now being monitored.

“I love to go there with my grandson. I've gone there for years playing in the park," said Waterford resident Lisa Sorles. "It's a shame to hear because you don't want any animals to get sick there.”

The park has public trails, gazebos, playgrounds and also farm animals for the public to see. Animals include cows, horses, chickens, and more.

“What I understand is one of our workers went to work to feed the chickens, there were three dead ones and 3 of them that were not doing well at all,” said Waterford Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta.

Bartolotta says the virus was confirmed in the animals Wednesday and the birds have been put down. The area that houses them has also been quarantined.

“As of right now, the risk of the general public is very low," said Christie Clement-Halladay, Chief of the Communicable Disease Unit at the Oakland County Health Division. "Even for visitors to the farm, the risk is very low.”

Health officials are calming fears but also urging caution. Nearly a dozen workers who had contact with the birds are now being monitored, with one of those workers reporting mild symptoms. Tests to confirm bird flu in that worker have been sent to a state lab and are still awaiting results.

“If it is bird flu, then we do some more in-depth case investigation with that person," Clement- Halladay said. "To really nail down exactly when their symptoms started, where else they were when they had symptoms, who else they were around.”

Amid concern, officials say the township-owned park is safe and will remain open.

"We're taking all the precautions we can but we're still telling the public it’s a safe park to come to,” Bartolotta said.

Residents are encouraged to follow these prevention tips:



Avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds and animals.

Use recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) if contact is necessary.

Refrain from touching surfaces contaminated by bird droppings or bodily fluids.

Avoid consuming raw milk or raw milk products.

If bird flu is suspected in a domestic flock, contact Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after hours). Additionally, report cases of unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations by contacting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 517-336-5030.

More information about bird flu can be found on the Health Division’s website at oakgov.com/health or by contacting Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com. Nurse on Call is available 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.