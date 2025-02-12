Bloomfield Township police warn about rash of road rage, including caught on video incident

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rash of road rage cases in Bloomfield Township are leading to a strong warning from police.

I’ve obtained new video of an extreme case leading to a felony charge, all unfolding in the daytime hours, putting the safety of many others at risk. It played out between the driver of a pickup and a BMW driver heading southbound on Telegraph near Maple Road.

After one cut off the other and some honking, the pickup rammed the car, all while a passenger was hanging out of the window of the truck, taunting him.

This continues for miles, with the pickup driver weaving in and out of traffic, swiping the car near 12 Mile Road, and the two then ramming one another.

Finally, the pickup throws it in reverse and rams the other driver again - part of a heated exchange that thankfully did not end with anyone getting hurt.

Heather Glowacz with Bloomfield Township Police says the concerning part is “How long it went on. The truck hit them multiple times. From the rear, pushed them then reversed them and hit them from the front of the car. All in the middle of the street while other traffic is going around them.”

“The driver of the truck got a felonious assault with a dangerous weapon. His vehicle,” Glowacz continued. “The other driver got careless driving. One is a felony the other is a civil infraction.”

Her advice?

“Be patient, be calm. If something happens, let it go. You never know who you’re facing on the side of the road,” she says.

The driver charged with a felony is currently free on bond.

I’ll be following up with both drivers scheduled to appear in court later this month after this very dangerous incident back on January 31st.

Again, there have been several incidents like this in the past couple of weeks - two at Maple and Telegraph alone, and with road conditions being impacted by snow, police are urging drivers to be extra safe and avoid altercations.