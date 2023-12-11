Busted: 3 members of an international crime ring that burglarized high-end homes across Michigan apprehended

(WXYZ) — Three members of a transatlantic organized crime ring that burglarized high-end homes across Michigan are in custody. The individuals were arrested in Carmel, Indiana. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced during a press conference.

"Today, I am announcing the arrest of three Chilean nationals responsible for conducting sophisticated coordinated home invasions," said Nessel.

Jeremy Martinez, 19, Chilean National: One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony; and Eight counts of Second-Degree Home Invasion, a 15-year felony.

Ignacio Ruiz-Saldias, 29, Chilean National: One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony; and Eight counts of Second-Degree Home Invasion, a 15-year felony.

Tamara Ruiz-Saldias, 36, Chilean National: One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony; and Eight counts of Second-Degree Home Invasion, a 15-year felony.

The suspects hit homes in Ada Township, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe Farms, Rochester, and Rochester Hills. Nessel says the gang targeted Michiganders while they were away from their homes.

"Perpetrators employ technology to thwart alarm systems and take extensive precautions to avoid being identified on home security camera systems, to avoid leaving forensic evidence at the crime scenes," said Nessel.

Stealing millions of dollars, officials say the suspects entered the country on temporary visas from South America to commit the crime. This leaves a Grosse Pointe resident, Maureen McCab, concerned.

"We need to be cautious, sadly this is the world we live in now," said McCab.

When asked if anything is being done differently to prevent such crimes from happening again, Nessel said, "We handle all of these cases the same. Whether or not you're talking about American citizens, whether you're in individual green cards or visas or whether people are undocumented, they're not handled any differently by the state, so that would be a question for the federal authorities."

But the arrests were also credited to SEM CAB, a new multi-jurisdictional task force created by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard to fight break-ins at upscale homes across metro Detroit. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter praised the efforts to combat such crimes as he understands the pain after his home was burglarized a few years ago.

"At the end of the day, I replace my TV and my computers, but you can't replace the sense of violation that someone you know. Invade your sanctuary, you're your safe place," said Coulter.

Meanwhile, husband and wife Nadra and Leo, also from Gross Pointe, have beefed up security at home.

"We've installed motion sensor lights, cameras" said Nadra.

As the investigation continues, people are still urged to stay vigilant as authorities look for more suspects. Meanwhile, homeowners are also encouraged to switch up routines, install a high-end security system, and not share vacation plans on social media.