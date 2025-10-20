Clarkston residents struggle as freeway closure diverts thousands through downtown

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The small city of Clarkston, home to just under 1,000 people, has seen its quiet downtown transformed into a major thoroughfare after a highway closure began diverting tens of thousands of commuters through the area.

Since September, when the Michigan Department of Transportation began work on I-75, semi-trucks and highway traffic have been flowing through the Clarkston's downtown, creating significant challenges for residents and businesses.

"You can't get through town, you have to strategically plan your trips if you're going anywhere," said Betsy Davis, a Clarkston resident.

The traffic backup has particularly impacted local businesses and longtime community members. Miriam Moore, a voice instructor who has taught private lessons in one of Clarkston's oldest buildings for nearly 50 years, said the increased traffic has changed the community's character.

"I think the town has really suffered. They've just made a walking community difficult," Moore said.

The conservatory where Moore teaches was built in the 1830s and represents part of Clarkston's historic downtown. Now, instead of the peaceful environment residents are accustomed to, the area sees a constant stream of diverted highway traffic.

To help pedestrians navigate the increased traffic, the city has implemented safety measures including flags that people can wave to alert drivers when they need to cross streets.

Local business owners are feeling the economic impact of the traffic disruption. Kristin Milliken, who owns Society Boutique in downtown Clarkston, said the congestion has hurt her business.

"People are trying to avoid the area. I even try to avoid the area when I don't have to be here," Milliken said. "Yeah, it hasn't been good. It's been rough."

While some businesses report enjoying increased visibility from the additional traffic, most agree that the bottleneck isn't helping their bottom line.

MDOT expects the project to wrap up in early November, which should restore normal traffic patterns to Clarkston's downtown area.

"I'm hoping it opens up soon," Moore said.

