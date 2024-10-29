Court records detail how Rochester Hills murder suspects were caught

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today, Joshua Zuazo's probable cause hearing took place in Rochester Hills District Court. He and Carlos Hernandez are accused of killing Hussein Murray at his Rochester Hills home.

RAW VIDEO: Arraignment in murder where suspects posed as DTE workers

The robbery and murder happened on October 11th. It's unclear if the suspects got away with anything, but police said the men posed as DTE workers to gain entry into the Hamtramk jeweler's home.

7 News Detroit obtained court records that explain how the two were caught.

Hernandez' mother-in-law recognized him from the Ring camera footage blasted over the airwaves, according to the affidavit. She reported him to authorities.

Retired DPD assistant chief Steven Dolunt told 7 News Detroit, "I'm impressed by the fact that people that were associated with the two defendants but weren't involved in the crime, came forward and said, 'This is a heinous crime where I can identify these people, and we're gonna help you.'"

Murry's wife, who police said was zip-tied upstairs, managed to call 911.

Dolunt said, "The media.. kudos for putting (the Ring footage) out there because sometimes (detectives) don't release everything. In this case, it was a great idea."

Also, a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy reported recognizing Hernandez from the Ring footage.

Prior to this revelation, records reveal a vehicle was discovered burning in Detroit near John R and Greendale less than 40 minutes after the crime.

"If I'm not mistaken, the DTE symbol was off the truck. Correct? So, all they have was the plate. People don't know what it is. Police show up. Boom. They start tying things together," Dolunt said.

Investigators used the FLOCK camera system. Those are cameras located along the highway that are equipped with license plate readers. The technology was able to match the plate on the burned-out vehicle to the vehicle used in the crime, according to the affidavit.

"That camera system. People complain about it, (but) it just solved the murder," Dolunt said.

Hernandez' mother-in-law also reported seeing Hernandez driving that same pickup truck without the DTE signage.

Court documents show Hernandez' wife told police she picked up Hernandez and Zuazo in the area of 7 Mile and John R. That's down the road from the burning vehicle.

The wife told police where she dropped off Zuazo, according to the court documents.

The detective told the judge investigators used facial recognition on surveillance footage at a Lowe's hardware store. That's where Zuazo allegedly bought zip ties the morning of the crime.

They say the person's clothing in the store footage, the Ring footage, and found at his home all matched.

Hernandez was captured in Louisiana the day after the murder and was extradited back to Michigan.

Dolunt said, "The question is, how many other robberies did they do that haven't been reported? Or how many others did they have planned and so, and are they alone or are other people doing this in other cities?"

Hernandez is due back in court for his probable cause hearing on November 4th.