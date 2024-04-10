Deadly triple shooting marks latest violence at Pontiac's North Hill Farms Apartments

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff's detectives are trying to find out what led to a deadly argument at North Hill Farms Apartments and who pulled the trigger.

The triple shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m.

Nyairrah Munson shared with 7 Action News what kind of man her boyfriend Rayjon Barnes was.

"He was everything to me," she said.

She said he was like a father to her daughter. Sadly, someone gunned down the 24-year-old during an argument.

“He was just a kind person. Kind, he cared a lot. He cared about everybody," Munson described.

Joann Johnson spotted the 7 Action News crew, came over, and spoke to me. She said she had just fixed Barnes a plate of food before the shooting.

“He had just left my house," Johnson said.

She said he had been looking after a rehab patient who lives in another unit. Just before 12:30 am, she said she heard arguing and saw Barnes running.

“I said, ‘Oh my God. Somebody done shot him. Not just that quick. I just fed him," Johnson explained.

It's yet another shooting at North Hill Farms and is similar to a quadruple shooting that occurred last June.

Johnson said, “Last year, boy got killed under my tree. Died under my tree."

"You was there! You and another (news photographer)," Johnson recalled 7 Action News interviewing her.

"I interviewed you," I replied.

She said, "You interviewed me!

I replied, "I thought this place looked familiar when I came up here."

I interviewed Johnson on June 20, 2023. It followed the shooting death of a 22-year-old who also died during an argument.

Johnson said, “So, the same thing (is) going on again.”

When asked what she'd like to see happen at the complex, she replied, "I would like to see them stop all of this violence and get these people outta here. Get some cameras out here. Get a security guard.”

“The (security) they do have, they just sit here and look at stuff happen and let it happen," Johnson claimed.

As our camera rolled, a man stopped to express the same frustrations.

The man shouted from his vehicle, “People die every day in here. We need to save North Hill Farms. Every day somebody die or get shot in here."

If you have any information, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking you to call Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1800 SPEAK UP. There’s a reward of up to $2,000.

7 Action News left a message with the apartment complex manager and is awaiting a response.