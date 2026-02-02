Detroit Country Day teacher sets Guinness World Record for longest teaching career

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 90-year-old English teacher at Detroit Country Day School has officially broken a world record for her extraordinary dedication to education, earning recognition from Guinness World Records for the longest career as a female language teacher.

Beverly Hannett-Price has spent more than 67 consecutive years in the classroom, inspiring and shaping young minds since she first began teaching in 1958.

Her remarkable achievement was celebrated during what students thought was an ordinary school assembly on Monday, which quickly transformed into an extraordinary moment of recognition.

"Surprise. Ha-ha, I am floored," Hannett-Price said upon receiving the award.

For Hannett-Price, Detroit Country Day School has been like home for the last 67 years, and she continues teaching with the same passion she brought to her first classroom decades ago.

"I have no plans for retirement. I love this school. I love teaching," she said.

The veteran educator has taught and touched the lives of thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to shape culture, business, and the arts. Among her former students is award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance, who flew in from Los Angeles to celebrate with the teacher he says he'll never forget.

"She really taught me how to write and to put wonderful thoughts together, and because of that, we've stayed in touch," Vance said.

Hannett-Price's impact extends far beyond the classroom walls. Her granddaughter, Charlotte Cook, says the educator leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets.

"Every time we go out, we meet someone that she has impacted, and it's almost inspired me to become someone that can make that much of an impact everywhere you go," Cook said.

Her daughter, Penny Hannett-Floyd, echoes that sentiment about her mother's influence.

"I just know that everybody in this school loves her, knows her, has appreciated the lessons that she's taught them," Hannett-Floyd said.

The wisdom Hannett-Price shares with her students reflects the life advice she's passed on to generations.

"You be the best version of yourself you can possibly be because there will never be another you," she said.

"I love the life of the energy the youth have," she added, explaining what continues to drive her passion for teaching.

Richard Dempsey, Detroit Country Day School's head of school, believes Hannett-Price's influence will continue long into the future.

"The impact she's had will continue to last for another 67 years," Dempsey said.

As for her philosophy on life and teaching, Hannett-Price offers simple but profound advice.

"Be accepting. you can meet the most wonderful people.. open your mind to the possibility," she said.

