Drivers stayed undeterred as rain, snow, and icy conditions hit the metro Detroit area Monday

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With weather conditions dicey all of Monday, people still braved the elements and hit the roads for holiday travel and last-minute shopping.

Some saw the trifecta of rain, snow, and icy conditions.

“Absolutely braving the elements. Are you kidding? I was born and raised in Michigan," last-minute holiday shopper Meg Micou from Waterford said.

Other residents say they slipped and slid their way to the stores.

“We were slipping, sliding, we saw some guy he was fishtailing right at the stop sign, it was not good," Lake Orion holiday shopper Savannah Tague said. “Good old Michigan weather.”

Remember to give yourself extra time on the roads or getting last-minute gifts if you're traveling for the holidays in these conditions.