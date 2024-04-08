Farmington Hills firefighters greet family just days after helping them deliver baby boy in parking lot

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was a morning that Kathryn and Jordan Norsigian of Farmington Hills won't soon forget.

"I called 911 because we wanted a police escort so we could blow through red lights and, luckily, the dispatcher convinced me to get an ambulance," said Jordan.

Around 5 am Friday, Jordan was rushing his pregnant wife Kathryn to the hospital when the dispatcher told him it would be best if they pulled over and let an ambulance come to them.

Kathryn said she herself was in denial and believed they could make it all the way to the hospital, but then she could feel her baby was ready to come into the world.

"I don't even know how to describe it," said Jordan. "It was one of the scariest moments of my life. She's screaming next to me and it was terrifying."

Thankfully, within just a few minutes of calling 911, two Farmington Hills firefighter paramedics were on the scene where the couple pulled over and parked near 13 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway.

Sergeant Tim Persichino and Sergeant Robin Chevrette were able to easily spot the couple in their vehicle with the hazard lights on and they immediately went to work.

VIDEO: Special reunion after firefighters help deliver baby

"Tim was the catcher and I was the umpire behind him helping out," said Sgt. Chevrette.

"You're just thinking about everything that could go wrong and how to correct them," said Sgt. Persichino. "Thankfully, everything went smoothly so there wasn't too much time to think about it."

"When they got there, it was a sigh of relief," said Jordan. But then his wife started screaming that the baby was coming. "And I freaked out again."

Two or three pushes later and the newest member of the Norsigian family was born, weighing seven pounds, three ounces.

Jordan then cut the umbilical cord as he and his wife welcomed their second child.

"It happened so fast. Within 90 seconds of them showing up, he was born," said the proud father.

Kathryn added, "I was so glad to have their capable hands."

After delivery, Kathryn was able to walk from the family's car to the ambulance where they were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out by doctors.

"They look very happy so all the best to them," said Sgt. Persichino.

Jordan actually ran into the firefighter paramedics the very next day when he was already scheduled to visit the Farmington Hills Fire Department for a child car seat inspection, where firefighters show people how to properly install a car seat.

Farmington Hills offers the free child car seat inspections once a month. Anyone is welcome to attend and you do not need to be a resident of Farmington Hills.

