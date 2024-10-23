Ferndale police arrest juvenile suspect in inappropriate touching incidents

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale police say they have identified and arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a series of inappropriate contacts with women in the community.

“We take these incidents very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of our community. I commend the individuals who bravely came forward to report these incidents, as their courage has been essential to this investigation. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to our investigators for their diligent work in advancing this case,” said Chief Dennis Emmi of the Ferndale Police Department in a news release.

Ahead of the October 25 arrest, officials released two pictures of someone who they say inappropriately touched women on three separate occasions. The man was passing each victim as he rode a bicycle. As a result of the publicity, police say a fourth victim came forward to report another incident, which expanded the timeline back one day.

The incidents occurred in different areas of the city. Police say the incidents occurred:



July 11 near Livernois St. and Fielding St.

July 12 around 4 p.m. in the area of Vester Avenue and Woodward Avenue

Aug. 5 around 8:40pm in the area of Woodward Avenue and E. Breckenridge Street

Oct. 21 around 7:20pm in the area of Farmdale Street and West Troy Street

"(The suspect) basically passes the female head-on and once he identifies them, he basically circles back around and then grabs them and then flees the scene," Evan Ahlin with the Ferndale Police Department explained to 7 News Detroit.

He said police were able to obtain surveillance footage in the most recent incident. That footage helped investigators tie the incident to the initial two cases.

The suspect is described as a Black male with long, curly hair. He was seen riding a mountain-style bike and has been targeting women walking alone, police said.

Officers urge all residents, particularly women, to pay attention while walking, avoid distractions like phones or headphones and report any suspicious behavior immediately.

"The other aspect is that potentially that this has happened to other individuals and they just haven't contacted us. So if that's the case, we're asking those people to reach out to us as well to notify us," Ahlin said.

7 News Detroit spoke with several people who frequent Ferndale, as well as resident.

"Just the fact that people are kinda crazy. (It) doesn't really matter where you live," Sydney Bright said. "I would say that no, (I'm) not necessarily surprised but sad, I guess, to hear that that would be happening in this part of town."

Brian Palmer said, "We had a friend walk home from our house last night, just a couple blocks. Now, learning that is concerning... we actually decided to give her a drive home instead."

Cristen Colleen said, "The world is mostly good, but there's a few bad seeds out there and that we just need to help each other."

Bright said, "I walk my dog in this neighborhood, and I would say that I would have to be a little bit more aware of my surroundings, especially walking at night. It's getting darker earlier now."

Anyone with information about this case, or any past incidents that have not been reported to police, is asked to contact the Ferndale Police Department at 248-541-3650.

Information about the four known cases has been submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, where charges against the suspect are currently pending.