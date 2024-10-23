Ferndale police search for person of interest in inappropriate contact incidents

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in a series of inappropriate contacts with women in the community.

Officials have released 2 pictures of a man who they say on three known occasions has inappropriately touched women while passing them on a bicycle. The incidents occurred in different areas of the city.

The man is described as:



A black male

With long curly hair

Seen riding a mountain-style bicycle

and has been targeting women walking alone

Officers urge all residents, particularly women, to pay attention while walking, avoid distractions like phones or headphones, and report any suspicious behavior immediately.

Anyone with information on who the man might be, or any past incidents that have not been reported to police, is asked to contact the Ferndale Police Department at (248) 541-3650.