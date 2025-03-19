Flex route system takes effect Wednesday on I-96 in Oakland County

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The morning commute is going to look a little different on I-96 in parts of Oakland County. Starting Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., MDOT's flex route system takes effect.

The left shoulder will be used as a travel lane (or flex lane) from Kent Lake Road to the I-696, M-5, I-275 interchange.

But that’s only during designated hours.

Along the 12-mile stretch, the structures with the electronic signs are called gantries. The red X indicates the flex lane is closed. The green arrow indicates the flex lane is open.

7 News Detroit spoke with drivers about the gantries. Many say they took notice but had no idea what they’re for.

"I figured when it was red, I shouldn’t go there," Mary Branzei chuckled.

She was pleased to learn about MDOT's flex route system. It isn’t new to metro Detroit. There's one on US 23.

“I think it’s a great idea. Yes, definitely. Because it’s been so busy here, I think it will really help a lot," she told 7 News Detroit.

Praveen Tirunagari said, “It would be awesome. I would save some time there.”

He said he goes into the office two days a week and knows just how slow traffic can be during his morning and late afternoon commute.

“So, I normally drive Thursdays and Fridays, so it would be a lot of fun. Driving on the fourth lane," Tirunagari said.

So here's how it works according to MDOT.

From 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., drivers headed eastbound will be able to use the left shoulder. They'll see a green arrow, which indicates the flex lane is open.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., westbound drivers will see a green arrow and be able to use the left shoulder.

The electronic boards also include the posted speed limit, but they'll change to "recommended speed" limits as traffic conditions change.

When the flex lane is off-limits, there will be a red X.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said, "If there's a red X, that's a ticketable offense, and you cannot use that left shoulder."

She said the flex lane will also come in handy outside of peak hours, for example, in an emergency.

“Let’s say there’s a crash or something else that’s affecting traffic. Our folks in operations who will be monitoring the lane by cameras and sensors in the road will determine if there’s additional opportunities for us to use that. It will not be up to drivers to decide if they can use that," Cross explained.

Cross said in mid-April, another feature of the flex route system is set to take effect. It’s known as ramp metering. For more information on road projects in Oakland County, click here.