Funeral for Oakland County Detective Bradley Reckling to be held Friday

(WXYZ) — Funeral arrangements have been released for an Oakland County Sheriff's Department detective who was killed in the line of duty.

Romeo honors slain Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bradley Reckling at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills at 3655 N. Squirrel Road on Friday. It will follow a public visitation from 10 am to 3 pm at the church.

Services will conclude at the church. No live feed will be provided of the services.

Reckling was shot and killed on Saturday in the line of duty while searching for a stolen car. He was working undercover in the area of Park Grove and Schoenherr on Detroit's east side.

Three men are currently being held in the case but could be released if charges are not filed within 72 hours of when they were taken into custody.

