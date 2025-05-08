SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County has broken ground on its latest affordable housing project in Southfield, marking the start of its 2025 building season.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland begins 2025 building season in Southfield

Virginia Echevarria spent years searching for new housing during the COVID-19 pandemic without success.

"I'd been looking for years, and everything starts at $250,000, anything worth looking at," said Echevarria.

After being outbid multiple times, she finally found a home in Southfield, which was built by Habitat for Humanity, for a price point she liked.

"Everyone deserves to have a decent home. Just because you don't have a whole lot of money doesn't mean you should be deprived," said Echevarria.

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County builds affordable housing for families with low or moderate income with the help of volunteers.

The organization broke ground Thursday on its fourth duplex in Southfield and welcomed one of the newest residents.

"Having ownership is the north star, it is the domino. If we as a society chose that as our primary focus, we would literally solve every problem. Because again, you're far more successful," said Michele Hodges, executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County.

Habitat Oakland says it's on track to impact 2,025 families by the end of 2025. This year alone, they will build 10 homes and perform more than 100 critical home repairs.

"A lot of them around the neighborhoods in which we're building the homes. So we're offering that wraparound service to the existing homes, and we also have a beautification program where we come through those target neighborhoods as well and do landscape clean up and curb appeal type of repairs," said Scott Milliken, chief operations officer of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County.

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver emphasized the city's need for more housing options.

"We know that there's a shortage-- and good housing, safe, affordable, as well as energy efficient," said Siver.

The mayor added that partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity are making a significant impact.

"They've just made a real difference in this community and obviously they're making a difference in the lives of Southfield residents and new residents to come," said Siver.

—————————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

