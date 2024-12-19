Highland Township man hit by drunk driver, survives being trapped underneath car

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's difficult for Mike and Kelly Pierce from Highland Township to talk about August 27.

It's the day a drunk driver crossed four lanes of traffic and hit their son Sawyer Pierce's car head-on on Highland Road in White Lake.

"He rode up his car, pushed his car back 100 feet, and landed 3 to 4 feet inside of his car, trapping him inside the car for an hour," said Kelly.

Kelly said that the truck's bumper was in Sawyer's head.

Bystanders on Highland Road rushed to help.

"Somebody was there holding his hand, telling him to stay with us," said Kelly. "And there was another bystander holding the airbag off his face so he could breathe because he couldn’t move."

It took an hour for White Lake firefighters to get Sawyer out of his car. Tow truck drivers had to lift the truck off.

No one thought it was possible that the 28-year-old could be alive.

Kelly remembers what a firefighter told her happened; "He said that as he was pulling Sawyer out, he said 'the big f word,' and he said it was the best word he ever heard because he knew he was alive."

At the hospital and in a coma, Sawyer needed a craniotomy to remove a section of his skull due to brain swelling. He had a traumatic brain injury, two collapsed lungs, 10 broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, and a broken arm and leg.

Still, Sawyer continued to fight.

He was transferred to Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids for intensive rehabilitation while community members from southeast Michigan flooded him with support.

Mike used to work at the Pontiac Fire Department. They did a raffle to raise money for Sawyer's treatment.

A Highland Township Hungry Howies hosted a pizza night to raise funds.

One of Kelly's best friends started this GoFundMe.

"We’ve gotten support from people I don’t even know," said Mike.

"Then one of the fireman's wife and my cousin started this, Sawyer Strong," said Kelly.

Around four hours of work a day, and all of this support, has resulted in Sawyer now making remarkable recovery progress... right in time for Christmas.

"I never thought he’d walk again, and he’s sitting here walking and trying to get words out and eating, and we’re taking the feeding tube out today," said Kelly.

Sawyer smiled. He is now communicating in his own way, sharing his survival story this holiday season to inspire hope.

The Pierces' message is never stop fighting because there is no limit to what you can overcome.

"Christmas is a time to be with your family and to be thankful for what we have," said Kelly. "I don’t need anything for Christmas this year cause it’s sitting right here."