Holidays shoppers hit stores ahead of large pre-holiday snowstorm

(WXYZ) — Shoppers are busy buying up groceries and other essential items today before the snow comes. At Johnny Pomodoro’s at 14 Mile and Middlebelt, customers are stocking up on a variety of groceries for Christmas dinner and other items like salt and firewood.

“Rice and beans and all that good stuff. I have two younger ones and that’s it.” says shopper Yanique Lee.

Another shopper, Janet Nino tells us she’s getting “Groceries. A little bit of fruit. Vegetables. Chicken. Little bit of everything to get us through the snow.”

“Definitely water. Some paper plates and a little extra food.” says shopper Alyssa Hagh.

For manager Joe Montgomery it’s about making sure the store is stocked with all the important supplies people want.

“Back here in the meat department, tenderloins and briskets. Everything is going. This would be a normal busy day for Christmas but with the snowstorm coming everyone is here right now.” adds Joe.

Another busy store, Ace Hardware in Farmington Hills has been selling a lot of shovels, snow blowers and salt.

“I bought some rock salt and shovels for clinics we service for Beaumont Health Care. Clearing sidewalks for our patients when they come in, so they don’t slip and fall.” says shopper Tina Buczkowski.

Johnny’s grocery store in Farmington Hills says they will be open Christmas Eve from 8-6 pm. They’ve taken many steps to make sure there’s plenty of inventory for holiday needs for everyone.