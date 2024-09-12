Holly Hotel owners announce they're selling in Facebook post

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owners of the Holly Hotel have posted on the restaurant's Facebook account that they are selling the property.

The post reads as follows:

The Historic Holly Hotel is For Sale



After 46 years of operation, we have made the difficult decision to sell the Historic Holly Hotel.



The litigation with the owner of the adjoining vacant lot is continuing, and we await confirmation of another trial date.



To all we have welcomed into our establishment, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you.



We fervently hope the Historic Holly Hotel’s legacy will continue in new hands.



For additional information, please contact Larry Schultz at Friedman Real Estate in Farmington Hills, MI



https://www.friedmanrealestate.com/



George and Chrissy Kutlenios





The hotel has been closed since June of 2022 when a large fire in Holly damaged the historic building.

Large fire spreads across downtown Holly

The nearby Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall was also damaged in the fire, forcing it to permanently close. Since then a dispute over the property line has prevented the hotel from being rebuilt and reopened.

The hotel quickly started the reconstruction process but during the rebuilding of the west wall and the roof, it was discovered that a wall was encroaching by 6 inches.

Reconstruction of historic Holly Hotel halted amid lawsuit over property line

One of the owners of the hotel, George Kutlenios, told 7 News Detroit that at the time of the discovery in 2022, the antique store's owner gave them permission to go ahead with the reconstruction, as per the original blueprint.

But early in 2023 Kutlenios was hit with bad news when they got a call from the new owner of the land.

“He wanted us to correct this defect and said that we had to fix the problem, or part of our wall being on his property and the eaves at the top on the roof that extended over into what he called his air space about 14 inches,” Kutlenios told 7 News Detroit in August 2023.

The Detroit Investor Club is the new owner of the former Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall property. It’s a business that's a stone's throw away from the Holly Hotel and managed by Jeremiah Roberts.