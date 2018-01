KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - A controversial development proposal is under scrutiny, from many who fear they will be kicked out in the street if the deal goes through.

It's all happening in Keego Harbor and the planning commission will decide what happens next.

Property owner Ara Darakjian says he's not out to hurt anyone.

"No one is being evicted, that's not true," says Darakjian.

He owns the mobile home park off Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor. He's asking the city planning commission to review his plans for a mixed use site.

Inside a packed room at city council, countless families living in 90 units came to voice their opposition.

"No one is saying where we will live and what happens to us," says tenant Salvatore Almos.

A major decision is still months away. The head of the board says he believes the community must consider potential advantages.