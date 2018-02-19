Key arrests made in cases of Asian business owners targeted for home invasions

(WXYZ) - Police in several Metro Detroit communities worked 24-7 for several weeks watching 3 men who are now charged with conspiracy, home invasion and other charges.

Police say they cased the business and homes of Asian business owners to then break into their homes and steal cash, jewelry and other valuables.

“A lot of these businesses are cash businesses. They work late at night and don’t have time to go to the bank every day so they take that cash home,” said Curt Lawson, Deputy Police Chief in West Bloomfield Township.

Monday afternoon, detectives were going through an office and storage garage with a search warrant tied to the 3 men charged.

Police say the business was a front to launder the stolen cash and used medical supplies to possibly send cash. The 3 men are Albanian and may have sent money overseas.

The investigation started last fall when one break-in was captured on home surveillance video.

The thieves broke in when the family was gone and they spent 90 minutes looking for valuables. Police say they found evidence these guys may have been doing this going back to 2012.

“In one of our searches we found a ledger of 100 people they’ve been looking at. This is a complicated case one of the most prolific I’ve seen in my 23 years here,” said Deputy Chief Lawson.

The investigation continues and more people could be arrested.