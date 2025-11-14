Lighthouse breaks ground on $40 million campus to combat Oakland County homelessness crisis

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A staggering number of families in Oakland County are facing hunger and homelessness, but a groundbreaking ceremony in Pontiac brought hope for change. Lighthouse, a local nonprofit organization, broke ground on a $40 million campus designed to dramatically expand shelter, food access, and economic support for families in crisis.

The new facility will span two full city blocks, creating what organizers call a "one-stop shop" for families facing crisis. The comprehensive campus will include expanded emergency shelter for families, a social supermarket where the community can shop for free, an economic opportunity center, a community cafe, and event space.

"Expanded emergency shelter for families, a social supermarket where the community can shop for free for the food that they need, an economic opportunity center, a community cafe, and event space, and so much more," said Jenny Poma, Chief Operating Officer at Lighthouse.

The campus aims to remove barriers by bringing multiple services under one roof. From food access and childcare to housing and job support, the facility will connect people with comprehensive resources.

"It's about connecting people with job opportunities. It's about connecting people with the healthcare that they need. It's connecting people and solving their food insecurity crisis," said Senator Jeremy Moss of the 7th District.

County leaders say the need for these services continues to grow. Khadija Walker-Fobbs, Officer of Neighborhood and Housing for Oakland County, noted that official counts may not capture the full scope of homelessness in the area.

"You know, a lot of times we'll say about 1,200, 1,300 people are unhoused, but that's just those who are physically counted. I think the need is probably much greater than that," Walker-Fobbs said.

Currently, Lighthouse operates with just 30 emergency beds, forcing the organization to regularly turn people away due to lack of capacity.

"I don't think there's ever been a time where we haven't, unfortunately, had to turn people away from emergency shelter due to lack of capacity," said Ryan Hertz, president and CEO of Lighthouse.

The new campus will expand capacity to 150 beds and provide families with private, apartment-style spaces during their stay.

"They'll each have their own apartment. They'll be able to have the privacy in their moment of stress to focus on a more stable future," Hertz said.

With $32 million of the $40 million already raised, county leaders view this project as more than just beds and buildings. The facility represents a safe place for families to land and get back on their feet.

"Families who are in crisis do have a viable, safe option where they are getting connected to supportive services and can get stabilized, and the children can get to school, and they can have all that they need," Walker-Fobbs said.

Construction is expected to wrap up in spring of 2027.

