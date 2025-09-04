'Living nightmare.' Birmingham couple loses condo, cat to fire days before wedding

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A couple from Birmingham lost everything in a fire just days before their wedding. The flames destroyed their condo and killed their cat.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

'Living nightmare.' Couple loses condo, cat to fire days before wedding

"I pray this never happens to anybody. This is a living nightmare," Alexis Zinn said.

WXYZ-TV

It happened Monday on Putney Street, near Adams and Big Beaver Road.

The fire marshal said he's still working to determine the cause, but said it was electrical in nature.

"We got a call from the fire department saying that there was a fire in our home. So we rushed home," she recalled.

Zinn and her fiancé, John-Michael Peterson, weren't home. But once they arrived and spoke with the fire marshal, all they could do was wait and worry about their cat, Poppy.

WXYZ-TV

Zinn said, "She didn't make it, so that was the hardest part."

"I had her for 7 years. She was a little black cat, just a baby. She was a perfect little cutie, weirdo. And we're just going to miss her so much. I just can't really imagine life without her," she explained.

One of their worst days happened just 5 days before what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

The couple is set to wed in Howell on Saturday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Alexis Zinn and John-Michael Peterson talk about the fire that destroyed their condo days before their wedding

FULL INTERVIEW: Alexis Zinn and John-Michael Peterson talk about the fire that destroyed their condo days before their wedding

"We lost all the wedding gifts," Peterson said. "Luckily, they got our dress and our rings, though. They were able to salvage that for us."

Zinn said, "Yeah, still smoky but at least there, there.. I mean, that's something."

The couple said they lost virtually all their belongings. A loved one started a crowdfunding campaign to help them. Peterson said he's a former chef, and Zinn is an artist. Both lost all of their respective supplies. They said they also lost about 20 plants.

However, they say they're thankful for their family, friends, and the community-at-large, which has shown an interest in their well-being.

Zinn said, "Just knowing that they care means so much to us. We're just us… their love and kindness has really given us motivation to keep going (and) pushing forward."

"It's just hard to think about everything because all of it doesn't really matter. All that matters is that we're here, and we're surrounded by love. We're just trying to hang onto the positives and hang onto those silver linings," she explained.

If you'd like to help, loved ones started a crowdfunding campaign found here.