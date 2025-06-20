Local organizers implement cooling measures as temperatures soar during summer events

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — As summer festival season kicks into high gear across Metro Detroit this weekend, event organizers are taking extra precautions to keep attendees safe during an extreme heat watch affecting most of Michigan.

At Opa Fest in Troy, fans are running, and tents are set up to provide shade for the thousands of visitors expected throughout the weekend.

"This gives you the full experience of what it's like to be in Greece," said Katina Cloutier, parish president for the annual Troy event.

She outlined multiple cooling strategies they've implemented.

"We have ordered extra water, we've got extra fans set up, we've got misters for people to cool off, and then, of course, people can always cool off in the air-conditioned area of our larger hall," Cloutier said.

The American Polish Festival in Sterling Heights is also preparing for the heat wave, with organizers planning to set up cooling stations throughout the event grounds.

Dr. Jaime Hope, an emergency room doctor for Corewell Health, emphasizes that staying hydrated is crucial during extreme heat.

"Outdoor events are a lot of fun. They're part of our traditions, and we really look forward to them, so we want to find ways to beat the heat," Hope said.

She recommends several protective measures for festival-goers: "Protecting yourself from the sun, if you can't be in a shady area, whether it's a hat, sunblock, even utilizing an umbrella to help block you from the sun, make sure you have plenty of access to fluids, that you're not straining yourself too much when you're outside, and in particular at those events that serve alcohol, that's a time to be extra cautious."

Dr. Hope warns that people should watch for signs of heat-related illness, such as fatigue, confusion, and weakness, in themselves and others when outdoors in sweltering conditions.

When asked why people should take heat warnings seriously, Dr. Hope emphasized the potential dangers.

"Well, we pay attention to these extreme heat warnings because it's serious, and every year we have patients die or have permanent damage to their organs from a preventable situation. So, that's why it's important to stay cool, utilizing things like moving air if you don't have air conditioning, the hydration, and recognizing those signs and symptoms early so we're not losing another loved one to this heat wave," Hope said.

